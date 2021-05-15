Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.26. 1,591,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

