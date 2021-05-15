Washington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after buying an additional 644,642 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

