Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

