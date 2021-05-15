Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $1.74

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $125.42 million and approximately $34.83 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.41 or 0.07936988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00210376 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.