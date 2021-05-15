Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
About Wal-Mart de México
Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
