Wagerr Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $58,175.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $730.14 or 0.01452416 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,264,136 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

