W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of W. R. Berkley worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.