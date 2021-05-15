Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

VOR opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

