Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

