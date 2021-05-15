Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 2,070,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

