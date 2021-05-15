Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.30 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

