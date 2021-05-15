Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.11 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $58,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

