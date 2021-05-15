Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

