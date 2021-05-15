Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 600 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $3,049,759. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

