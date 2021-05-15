Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,700 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $144,347,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

