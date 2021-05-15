View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 5%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 3,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,198,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several research analysts have commented on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

