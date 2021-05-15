Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

VCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.93).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,432 ($31.77) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,312.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have acquired 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116 in the last three months.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

