Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,865 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $123,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $199.21 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

