Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $108,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

