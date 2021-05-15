Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 183,491 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $130,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

