Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 5.89 ($0.08), with a volume of 401544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

