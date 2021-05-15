VIBE Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $6.14 million and $108,251.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

