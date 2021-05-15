Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $27.38 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.