ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

