ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.
In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
