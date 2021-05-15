Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $16.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Vertex stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 527,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,140. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

