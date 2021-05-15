Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ VERX traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 527,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

