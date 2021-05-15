Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $1.38

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,290.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.00 or 0.07900182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.55 or 0.02539155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00642862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00208606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00846027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.00667326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00597340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006882 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,025,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

