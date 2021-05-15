Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.