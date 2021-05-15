VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $30,294.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,676.58 or 1.00256416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00227756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004483 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,635,473 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

