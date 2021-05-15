Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 390,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

