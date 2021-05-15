VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

