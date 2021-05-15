Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.4% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $141.19 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.