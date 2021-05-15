Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $53,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.