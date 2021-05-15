Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $242.10 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

