Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

