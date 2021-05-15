VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.