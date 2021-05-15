VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $177.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $148.87 and a one year high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

