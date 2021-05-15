Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 94,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 123,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

