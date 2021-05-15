Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

