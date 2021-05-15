Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

