Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.