Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.
NYSE UTZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
