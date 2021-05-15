Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Usio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

