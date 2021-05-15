Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Usio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

