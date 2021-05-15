US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

