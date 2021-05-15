Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of UNM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

