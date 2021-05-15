Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 36,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,283. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.