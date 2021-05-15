Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

