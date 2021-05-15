Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

