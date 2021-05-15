Unity Software (NYSE:U) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

