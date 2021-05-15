United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 311,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

