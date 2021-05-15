Unisync (TSE:UNI) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
TSE UNI opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.28. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.41.
About Unisync
