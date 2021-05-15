Unisync (TSE:UNI) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TSE UNI opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.28. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.41.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

